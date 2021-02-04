Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace signs up with ISRO

Hyderabad: City-based Aerospace company Skyroot has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to launch a privately designed and developed rocket, VIKRAM-I.

Skyroot, a private start-up company working for the first of its kind space in the country on Tuesday achieved a major milestone when it got into a collaboration with ISRO.

ISRO Scientific Secretary R Umamaheswaran signed the agreement on behalf of the Department of Space and Skyroot aerospace CEO Pawan Chandana signed the agreement on the company’s behalf.

The NDA was signed in the presence of S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and other senior officials of ISRO/DOS.

We formally signed up with @isro. This is the beginning of a historic journey together. Our hardware will soon be rolled out to @isro facilities for testing



We thank Dr.Sivan for spending quality time with us and Dir.VSSC for his presence during the signing event with Sci. Secy https://t.co/nABxAYIIr5 — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) February 3, 2021

On this occasion, the ISRO Chief DR. K. Sivan assured Skyroot that they would help in every way towards the development and launch of aerospace. With this, ISRO will officially support all the launches of Skyroot.

Skyroot CEO Pawan Chandana said that this will help them do better in the field of technical specialty as well as the exchange of data with ISRO and will be able to do better work with their support.

The vehicle ‘VIKRAM-I’ is under manufacturing process and is targeted to launch by the end of this year.