Hyderabad based start-up develops UV disinfecting machines

Hyderabad: Coron virus is spreading in a dangerous way these days. When we attend a birthday party, buy vegetables, jewellery, or gifts, or even share our gadgets with others, we are prone to attract coronavirus. The three major ways this virus spreads is through direct contact, surface, or through the air.

A Hyderabad based start-up, ‘Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems’ has come up with an Ultraviolet solution to contain the virus spread through the surface. They have developed a disinfection machine called “Box 360” which sanitises everything without using any kind of chemicals. That too, in a very effective and safe method. Box360 is a metallic box that contains a UV lamp inside. It cleans whatever the packets or things we put inside with ultraviolet rays, which are invisible to the naked eyes. It gives us the purest things back to use.

Food packets, milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, iPads, laptops, vehicle keys and every other surface can carry the coronavirus particles on them. They can easily be transmitted to a healthy person and cause COVID-19 to them. Cleaning the different things requires herculean effort. To ease the daily lives and bring back business to normal, Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems has developed these machines. These machines have been certified by CCMB-AIC.