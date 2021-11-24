Hyderabad-based startup grows Kashmiri saffron in Telangana

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, a Hyderabad-based startup, UrbanKisaan has grown Kashmiri Saffron in Telangana.

Speaking to Telangana Today, co-founder of UrbanKisaan Dr. Sairam Reddy Palicherla said that as the saffron needs particular weather conditions, temperature and carbon dioxide that is needed for the flowering plant have been arranged. The seeds were brought from Kashmir in August.

Usually, Saffron is grown only for one month, and during the other 11 months, it remains dormant. Attempts are being made to grow it during the two months instead of one. In Hyderabad, Saffron is being grown at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Saffron

Saffron is a spice that is derived from the flower of Crocus sativus. It is a seasoning and colouring agent in food.

It is the most costly spice by weight.