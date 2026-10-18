Hyderabad Bathukamma celebrations conclude at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The banks of Hussain Sagar witnessed grand ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ celebrations at Tank Bund here on Sunday evening, October 18, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, traditions and folk arts of Telangana.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki participated in the celebrations, an official release said.

Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka also attended the event.

Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were among those who were present at the celebrations.

CM extends wishes to all

On the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, which stands as a symbol of Telangana’s culture and traditions, an embodiment of love for nature, and a testament to women’s unity, Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt wishes to all the people of the state.

The ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ celebrations showcase Telangana’s enduring cultural traditions and the significance of its iconic floral festival, bringing together folk art, music and community participation in a celebration of the state’s cultural heritage.

The event featured a cultural showcase, with 700 artists presenting 30 traditional art forms, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of Telangana’s folk traditions. The performances highlighted the state’s rich artistic heritage and cultural identity, according to a government release.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, 700 ‘Bathukammas’ (floral arrangements) adorned with colourful seasonal flowers created a vibrant spectacle along the Hussain Sagar waterfront.

Women, young girls and children gathered around the floral arrangements, singing traditional Bathukamma songs and participating enthusiastically in the celebrations.

The event also featured cultural performances, a laser show and fireworks, adding to the festive ambience.

Vani Prasad, Special Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, along with other officials and dignitaries, attended the programme, the release added.

Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said, “Our Telangana state festival, Bathukamma, has concluded its nine-day run. In the next two days, we will be celebrating the festival of Dussehra.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka says, "Our Telangana state festival, Bathukamma, has concluded its nine-day run. In the next two days, we will be celebrating the festival of Dussehra. This is our culture—a tradition that has come down to us from… https://t.co/HyFokDSgcp pic.twitter.com/2N0qqfOomo — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

“This is our culture—a tradition that has come down to us from our ancestors. We must preserve it and pass this festival on to the next generation,” she said.