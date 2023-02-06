Hyderabad: Battered roads turn nightmare for commuters in Misri Gunj

Hyderabad: Battered roads in many areas of the Old City seem to be never-ending troubles for commuters travelling on these routes on a daily basis.

Irked by the continued digging of roads in parts of the Old City, scores of commuters and residents have now tuned to social media platforms to raise their voices about the never-ending works.

Speaking to The Siasat Daily, a local from the Misri Gunj area in Charminar said that the roads have been gutted with overflowing drainage water for over two months.

“Overflowing drainage water has damaged the roads to an extent that incidents of pregnant women and children falling into the dirty water while walking and travelling on these roads have escalated,” said a local.

These battered roads not just cause traffic chaos but are also responsible for minor accidents, that occur frequently, complain daily commuters.

No measures have been taken up even after repeated complaints to the corporator, claimed a local.

Even after the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao conducted a review meeting with officials from the roads and buildings (R&B), panchayat raj, and rural development (PR&RD) departments to assess the condition of the state’s road infrastructure, and directed them to repair bad roads by the second week of December, the activity remains unattended.

Local residents said they are facing a harrowing time due to the stench emanating from the drainage water. Complaints to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to initiate immediate action go unheard.