Hyderabad becomes 3rd city to issue unique ID for pets

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 21st December 2020 9:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: Getting your pet licensed is now an easy task as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started issuing unique identification number (UID) to pets in the city. By this initiative, Hyderabad is now the third city to have an exclusive database of pet dogs after Mumbai and Delhi.

The registration process is completely online and the registration fee is Rs 50. The application form for the license is available on the GHMC app.

The details to be provided for receiving a unique ID are: No Objection Certificate (NOC) from two neighbours adjacent to the house where the pet lives, health records of the pets, vaccination schedules and some other residential details. 

Under the new online system, the required details should be uploaded on the GHMC website or by downloading the MyGHMC app, the same are scrutinized for issue of the unique identification number which includes circle number, ward number, year and a randomly generated number (Ex: PD2513120000001) as a license to the pet owner. Even renewal of pet licenses is now being offered online by the GHMC. 

Meanwhile, GHMC has also decided to make Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) necessary.

