Hyderabad: Begumpet police arrests seven for stabbing a man

Hyderabad: A total of seven accused were arrested on Sunday by police officials from Begumpet for allegedly stabbing a victim Pradeep Kumaar (20) with knife over a small quarrel.

The arrested accused identified as Khaja Bahauddin Hameedi (26), Mohammed Omar (28), Abdul Sami ,(20), Md. Kareem (19), Mohammed Shoaib (19), Dasarwadd Krishna (21), and Syed Sameer (22).

A case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307(Attempt to murder), 504 and 149.

According to the press release, the victim went to meet some friend around 3 am, where he and his friends argued and abused one of the accused Omar and his friends, after which Omar threatened him and left.

Around 3:45 a.m., the accused Omar and other accused attacked the victim as he was going back home. Meanwhile, the accused Muneer stabbed Pradeep with a knife in the left side of his stomach and left side of his body, while others beat him with their hands and legs. They later beat up Hemanth with their hands and legs as well.

Whereas Hemanth and Pradeep went to the police station to file a complaint, Pradeep was immediately transferred to Gandhi Hospital, where he is now in a stable condition.

All of the defendants will be brought before the court in Hyderabad for judicial remand.