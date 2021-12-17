Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech to donate 2L Covaxin doses to Vietnam

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, situated in Hyderabad, will give two lakh vials of ‘Covaxin’ to the Republic of Vietnam.

The joint managing director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella, announced this on December 16, at a gathering organized by the president of the national assembly of the socialist republic Virong Dinh Hue in New Delhi. The donation of vaccine vials will be a goodwill gesture from India to Vietnam.

Covaxin has been approved for emergency usage in Vietnam. The embassy of Vietnam invited Bharat Biotech to a one-on-one meeting with the president of the national assembly to examine avenues of cooperation, supply, and technology transfer opportunities.

Suchitra Ella stated on the occasion that it is a pleasure to serve the Republic of Vietnam in a humble manner and that the Covaxin cargo would aid in the country’s national immunisation campaign and recovery from the epidemic.

“We believe in vaccine equality and global public health, and having access to the vaccine is critical for national health,” stated the chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech has been collaborating with Duc Minh Medical JSC in Vietnam to commercialise INDIRAB (inactivated rabies vaccine). Bharat Biotech has also delivered INDIRAB to Vietnam in order to meet the country’s rabies vaccination requirements.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said that it has completed phase 2 and phase 3 studies of Covaxin for children aged 2 to 18 years. The information has been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), and final approval is pending.

Once approved children between 2 to 18 years age group can get inoculated, according to the vaccine producer.