Hyderabad: Biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive starts at HITEX

Hyderabad: The biggest COVID-19 vaccination kick-started at the Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Madhapur, here on Sunday. The event, which began at 8 a.m. this morning, will continue until 9 p.m. Roads leading up to Hitex were choc-a-bloc with vehicles, as scores of people lined up to get the vaccine.

At a time when the severity of the deadly COVID-19 virus is declining, vaccines, aimed at eradicating the pandemic, are now finally available for the general public at large. The Cyberabad police launched the mega vaccination drive with adequate arrangements, and the public also seemed to fall in line with the rules.

The vaccination drive is being run jointly by the Cyberabad police, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Medicover Hospital, to vaccinate those above 18 years of age. Through the drive, the Cyberabad police aims to vaccinate 40,000 people. Commissioner VC Sajjanar said 500 counters have been set up at the Hitex Exhibition grounds to achieve the goal.

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, is being used for this mega vaccine drive. The cost of vaccination has been set at ₹1,400, including ₹140 for administering the jab. If you are going for biggest vaccination drive, please follow the traffic guidelines to avoid traffic congestion.

On this mega drive, general Secretary of Telangana superspeciality hospitals association, Govind Hari said, “Similar mass vaccination drives have to be conducted in old city,Hyderabad.”

As per local media reports, the drive has garnered a lot of attention among people and thousands of people were waiting in lines from 6 a.m. for the drive, which was scheduled to begin from 8 a.m.

Executive editor at NDTV, Uma Sudhir took to Twitter and wrote, “Huge traffic jam on #HitecCity main road leading to Hitex where #BiggestVaccineDrive is to take place with 40k people getting the jab in one day @ndtv @ndtvindia #Hyderabad #HyderabadBiggestVaccinationDrive; been in the same place for over 20 minutes now.”

After traffic outside, inside is smooth affair: Vaccinations with 300 counters has meant you get jab in less than two minutes; there is no waiting; no registration at venue either; only scanning of QR code, so it's efficient & quick @ndtv @ndtvindia #HydBiggestVaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/6Tm55lPD8x — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 6, 2021

Head department of emergency medicine at Medicover hospital, Dr Naveen R Nimmala took to Twitter and wrote, “After vaccination, pls wait at least 30min to make sure there are no life threatening reactions. Once you leave, it’ll be difficult to assist. Your certificate will be sent to your mobile. (make sure you get your QR scanned by us before entry)

Another city reporter, Donita Jose, wrote on Twitter, “Amazing arrangements at this jumbo vaccination drive by Medicover, SCSC and Cyberabad police, My friend went in and came out in 5 minutes.”

One of the Twitter user, Praveen V took to Twitter and wrote, “I got vaccinated with 1st dose of covaxin with almost zero waiting time at India’s biggest vaccination drive in Hitex today. Sincere thanks to @MedicoverIN @cyberabadpolice for organising the drive so well!”

Another user, Manish Kumar tweeted, “Kudos to @MedicoverIN @cyberabadpolice @SCSC_Cyberabad for organizing the vaccination drive at Hitex, Hyd. Extremely well organized and convenient except for some traffic at approach. Much needed and appreciated. @KTRTRS”

R. Arvind, who also went to Hitex, shared a picture of him after the vaccination and wrote, ” Vaccination drive at hitex medicover. Very well planned… coordinated. Didn’t expect such quick @MedicoverIN.”