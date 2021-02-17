Hyderabad: Business Women Expo 2021 to be held at HITEX in March

Hyderabad: The ‘Business Women Expo 2021’, one of the major events in India for women entrepreneurs, will be held in the city from March 6 to 8 at the Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Centre (HITEX).

The event, which is being jointly organized by the HITEX, Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) and Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE), is being held on the eve of the International Women’s Day.

The expo will have the theme ‘Bounce Back’, and will provide the largest platform for women entrepreneurs from SMEs, MSMEs and start-ups to showcase their products and services and also strive to guide and mentor women to take up entrepreneurship.

The event is being held to celebrate and encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of women. Different women establishments will come on a single platform to organize the ‘Business Women Expo 2021’. TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and the government government of Telangana are supporting the expo.

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India, G. Kishan Reddy, union minister of state for home, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, and others have consented to grace the Business Women Expo 2021.

Ms. Durga Vahini, vice-president, Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), said that the expo will give an opportunity for women-led businesses to bounce back from the COVID-19 lull in the industry. An incubation and ‘Acceleration Pavilion’ will also be set up to provide mentoring for budding entrepreneurs, she added.

Source: NSS