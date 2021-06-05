Hyderabad: Biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive at Hitex tomorrow

Hyderabad: In a bid to stop the COVID-19 virus surge, the Telangana government will hold India’s biggest ever vaccination drive tomorrow on June 6. The drive aims to vaccinate 40,000 people, which will be held at the Hitex exhibition grounds in Madhapur. The drive will be open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

For this massive vaccination drive, there will be 500 counters to administer the Covaxin vaccine (Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR has developed it). It will be available to those who are aged 18 years of age and above. This is a first-of-its-kind drive being held to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The drive is being jointly organized by the Medicover group, Cyberabad police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in response to the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in the past two months.

“We believe that vaccination is the only solution under the current circumstances. We are hoping that the maximum number of people will benefit from this initiative,” said Krishna Yedula, general secretary, SCSC as quoted by Telangana Today.

“Such a vaccination drive will help us control the surge as well as prevent a possible third wave,” VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said.

Pre-registered individuals will have to walk-in, and CoWin registration is mandatory for a slot booking. A confirmation will be sent immediately on successful registration. The slot time will also be intimidated by Medicover subsequently.

Those who are willing to get vaccinated on June 6, can register here or on the CoWin website/app for slot booking. For further details you can also contact. To ensure proper hygiene and safety of all participants, all necessary arrangements are made and strict COVID protocols to be followed.

Telangana CS directs officials to ensure all bank employees are vaccinated by next week :

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed directed government officials to coordinate with bankers to ensure that all bank employees, including outsourcing employees are vaccinated by next week by conducting special vaccination drive.

As per the directions of the chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao, Somesh Kumar held a meeting with the representatives of various banks at BRKR Bhavan on vaccination of bank employees.

Chief Secretary informed the bankers that the government has formulated a multi pronged strategy to vaccinate all persons by the end of October as per the directions of the Honourable Chief Minister.

Priority has been given to vaccinate all high exposure group members in the first phase. The government is also pursuing with the Government of India to procure vaccines to the state.