Hyderabad: Bike racing stunt create panic in city

Hyderabad: The bike racing menace by youngsters on city roads is posing threat to the lives of the public. Earlier the bike stunts was noticed in city outskirts but now the arterial roads of Hyderabad has become headache for the law enforcing agencies.

On Sunday morning a group of youths have created havoc in Saidabad area by indulging in bike racing and leaving three persons injured. The public have captured the dangerous stunts of youths in their mobile phones and later videos become viral.

It is learnt that car which was the part of the stunt has hit three youths standing near Malakpet fire station. The police are investigating the incident.

In city outskirts, racing activities are observed mostly on weekends and holidays but now the trend being shifted to city poses a risk to public lives.