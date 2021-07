Hyderabad bizman donates Rs 1 cr gold sword to Tirupati deity

Tirupati: A Hyderabad-based businessman on Monday donated a golden sword ‘Suryakathari’, worth Rs 1 crore to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, TTD officials said.

“Hyderabad-based businessman M.S. Prasad has donated a Suryakathari (sword) to Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala,” said a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official.

Prasad handed over his offering to Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple complex.

According to TTD officials, the sword, weighing 5 kg, was crafted with 2 kg of gold and 3 kg silver.