Hyderabad: BJP demands action against fake baba who collected nude photos

Hyderabad: The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha demanded the police to initiate stringent action against fake baba Shahed Hussain, who was taking nude photographs of women on the pretext of riding their problems using supernatural powers.

The Chandrayangutta police arrested one person Shahed Hussain, a truck driver of Gulbarga for allegedly conning and filming them naked. In a sting operation Safai Mahi, a local social worker uncovered the scam continuing for several weeks at a house in Salala Chandrayangutta.

The police seized three mobile phones from the fake baba and it contained hundreds of photographs and videos of the women and girls all from poor families. A network of agents was working along with Hussain in the racket. The photographs and videos were forwarded by Hussain to Jadugar Ghulam of Basava Kalyan in Karnataka through Whatsapp.

Nitin Nankar, BJYM president, GHMC Golkonka Jilla in a press statement questioned the silence of the Muslims leaders including AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Congress leader Feroz Khan and other leaders over their silence on the issue. “Why are these leaders silent over the issue? If it had happened in Goshamahal constituency, all leaders would have made it a national issue,” he told Siasat.com.

He said how Shahed Hassan was allowed to do such activities for so long. “The police should probe the case thoroughly without any political pressure and punish all the persons involved,” Nankar demanded.

All the leaders on pretext protecting the Muslim women rights opposed triple talaq bill and on other hand are not raising their voice when Muslim women in old city were subjected to such ghastly activities by the fake baba and instead covering up the incident.