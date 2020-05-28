Hyderabad: BJP leaders demand arrest AIMIM Malakpet MLA

Hyderabad: Demanding immediate arrest of AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, a delegation of BJP leaders on Thursday meet senior police officials of Hyderabad police.

A group of senior BJP leaders under leadership it’s MLC N Ramchander Rao, Bangaru Shruthi who is the complainant and also the BJP Secretary National Morcha, Bhagwanth Rao and Vemula Ashok State president, BJP SC morcha arrived at Police commissioner’s office at Basheerbagh to meet Commissioner of police Anjani Kumar. Since Commissioner was not available the leaders had met the Additional Commissioner of Police Law and Order D S Chauhan and submitted a representation demanding the immediate arrest of the MIM MLA.

The BJP leaders in their representation demanded that, despite lodging of FIR against the MIM MLA under the SC/ST act for using derogatory language against its Dalit leader, the station house officer Chaderghat police station did not initiate any action against the accused MLA. The BJP leaders also informed police officials that the legislator might influence and can approach High Court to weaken the case. “We demand the immediate arrest of the accused legislator and send him to judicial remand” said BJP MLA N Ramchander Rao.

It may remembered that on the complaint of BJP woman Dalit leader Bangaru Shruthi, Chaderghat police have registered a case under the sections of SC/ST Act and ACP Sultan Bazaar have taken up investigation.

