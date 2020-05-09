Hyderabad: BJP leaders file complaint against MIM Malakpet MLA

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Saturday lodged a complaint against AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala with East Zone DCP for his alleged remarks against them.

Bangaru Shruti, the daughter of former Union Minister Bangaru Laxman in her petition alleged that on Thursday, Ahmed Balala had visited the Kamal Nagar under Chaderghat police station following an alleged sexual assault on a Dalit minor girl. She alleged that there the MLA reportedly spotted a delegation of BJP leaders and inquired with them about all the persons who were present there.

During the interaction, the MLA allegedly used a derogatory word “Third Class Waley, Chor Log” to describe the BJP leaders. The act of the MLA is humiliating and he has allegedly used her in the name of caste.

A video clip of the MLA using the word went viral on social media, following which the BJP lodged the complaint with the Chaderghat police, demanding action against Balala under Prevention of SC/ST atrocities act for using the derogatory and unparliamentary word’. The delegation of BJP leaders demanded Chaderghat Police to register a case against the MIM MLA immediately. A complaint was lodged with the concerned police station.

It may be remembered that during the visit the MLA faced opposition from the local public as they raised “MLA Go Back” slogans.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.