Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh convicted by court in police attack case

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh on Friday was convicted for one year by Special Sessions Judge at Nampally in connection with the assault and threatening police force.

On December 12,2015 the Joint Action Committee (JAC ) of Osmania University has organized ‘Beef Festival” against which the BJP Goshamahal Legislator T Raja Singh has started protest. He was taken into preventive custody and shifted to Bollaram police station in Secundrabad.

On recieving information about legislator’s detention, few BJP activists too reached the Bollarum police station and tried to meet Raja Singh.

The police prevented the MLA from meeting the party workers, upon which Raja Singh allegedly assaulted and threatened a police sub-inspector Mallesh.

The police Bollarum police has registered a case under section IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 criminal intimidation.

Later in 2019, a chargesheet was filed by the police and the Special Sessions Judge for trial of cases against MPs/MLAs on Friday convicted the BJP MLA Raja Singh for one year and imposed a fine of five thousand rupees.