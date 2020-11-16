Hyderabad: BJP sets eyes on GHMC elections, to conduct padyatras

Hyderabad: BJP is preparing its cadre for the upcoming GHMC elections. The party is leaving no stone unturned to emerge as the majority party in the elections.

The party has decided to conduct padyatras in areas under GHMC limits. National and State BJP leaders are likely to take part in it.

Party in-charges from different states are expected to play key roles in the civic body election.

BJP’s national secretary Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as in-charge of the party for GHMC elections. Karnataka Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar will assist him.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP State President and MP formed party’s GHMC Election Management Committee.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy and BJP National OBC Morcha president K Laxman will be the chairman and convener of the committee respectively.

Former MPs Vivek Venkat Swamy, G Mohan Rao and former MLA Ch Ramchandra Reddy have been named as the joint convenors of the committee.

Other members of the committee include BJP national vice president DK Aruna, former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, MPs D Aravind and Soyam Bapu Rao, MLAs T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao, and MLC N Ramchander Rao.

It may be mentioned that the morale of BJP got boosted after it won the Dubbak by-election recently. Now, it is putting all its efforts to win the majority of seats in GHMC elections.