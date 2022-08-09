Hyderabad: BJP state executive dies by suicide at Miyapur

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Miyapur on Monday, a BJP executive allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Allwyn Colony.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Gnanendra Prasad, who was upset over an undisclosed issue. He asked his wife and the personal assistant (PA) not to disturb him and went to the penthouse at his residence.

When the PA reached the penthouse, to call Prasad for breakfast, he noticed that the door was locked from the inside. The man then opened the latch by reaching out through the window. Upon opening the window, he found Prasad hanging from the ceiling fan.

The PA called for help, broke the door open, and got the body down. Gnanendra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. Based on the complaint by the deceased wife Soumya, a case was registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure code for suspicious death.

The police said that no suicide note was found at the residence and the investigation was underway.