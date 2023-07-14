Hyderabad: BJP to capitalize on incomplete 2BHK scheme, plans protest

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized the opportunity to gain mileage on the grievances arising from the incomplete construction of double bedroom flats in the state and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, accusing the state government of causing hardships to the people due to its failure to implement the scheme.

To capitalize on the government’s failure, the BJP state president is scheduled to visit the double bedroom flats in the GHMC limits on July 20 to assess their condition and demand necessary action.

Sources reveal that the Bharatiya Janata Party made this strategic move following a recent sit-in protest staged by Left parties at the GHMC central office. The BJP aims to make the double bedroom flats scheme in the GHMC limits a significant electoral issue, mobilize public dissatisfaction, and raise awareness about the government’s failure to fulfill its promises.

According to BJP sources, the state government had announced the construction of 1 lakh double bedroom houses and flats within the GHMC limits, along with 70,000 double bedroom houses in other districts of the state, which have already been allocated to beneficiaries.

In a bid to assert their discontent with the state government’s inefficiency in implementing the double bedroom flat scheme, the BJP has declared a massive protest at Indira Park, Dharna Chowk, on July 25. This protest aims to bring public attention to the government’s shortcomings in providing adequate housing to the people through the scheme.

By capitalizing on this issue, the BJP aims to strengthen its position and mobilize public sentiment against the ruling government’s shortcomings in fulfilling its promises.