Hyderabad: BJP vice-president D K Aruna detained; released later

Hyderabad: Pebbair police of Wanaparthy district detained BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna on Saturday when she was on her way to visit the pump house of the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme. The pump house was submerged in backwaters of Srisailam reservoir.

Intercepting her vehicle at Pebbair, the police took her into custody. BJP cadres tried to prevent the police from arresting Aruna resulting in mild tension. Aruna also argued with the police who refused to relent. After dispersing the BJP cadre forcibly, police took Aruna to the police station.

Reacting upon this, Aruna accused Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government of throttling the voice of the Opposition and preventing them to visit the site in an undemocratic manner to cover up its mistakes and faults which had led to the submergence. She was later released in the evening.