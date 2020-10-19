Hyderabad: BJP vice-president D K Aruna detained; released later

Rasia HashmiPublished: 19th October 2020 11:52 am IST

Hyderabad: Pebbair police of Wanaparthy district detained BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna on Saturday when she was on her way to visit the pump house of the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme. The pump house was submerged in backwaters of Srisailam reservoir.

Intercepting her vehicle at Pebbair, the police took her into custody. BJP cadres tried to prevent the police from arresting Aruna resulting in mild tension. Aruna also argued with the police who refused to relent. After dispersing the BJP cadre forcibly, police took Aruna to the police station.

Reacting upon this, Aruna accused Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government of throttling the voice of the Opposition and preventing them to visit the site in an undemocratic manner to cover up its mistakes and faults which had led to the submergence. She was later released in the evening.

READ:  Public panic after tremors in Rajendra Nagar
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Rasia HashmiPublished: 19th October 2020 11:52 am IST
Back to top button