Hyderabad: Blood banks fall short of donations, patients suffer

Hyderabad: Amidst COVID-19, several problems have arisen like shortage of oxygen, beds, caretakers, and doctors. Adding to the list, blood transfusions have been hit hard in the third wave.

In the capital of Telangana, there is widespread shortage of blood supply and demand has grown in various parts of the city which affected blood transfusion services.

According to healthcare experts the blood donation camp activity doesn’t have positive impact after the third wave commenced. Blood bank and blood donation centers have been pressurised to implement new policies to increase blood supply while protecting the donors from covid, Hans India reported.

Since the start of 2022, not a single camp has been organised in view of the pandemic. In Greater Hyderabad limits, there are 80 blood banks which preserve at least 150 to 200 units of blood in each bank. Accident victims, pregnant women, Thalassemia affected patients and others who are dealing with diseases could not get blood as per their requirement.

Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) blood bank at Narayanguda said, “Earlier around 50 donors used to donate blood on a daily basis but now only 5 donors visit per day. The blood shortage has dropped by more than half as blood collected in the past was only being supplied to those in an emergency. There are only 50 units available in bank as of now.”