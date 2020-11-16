Hyderabad: Blood donation camp organized in Malakpet

Hyderabad: A blood donation camp was organized by Malakpet’s TRS leader Hayat Hussain Habeeb and Sanaullah Khan- Convenor SC St BC Muslim front at Dilshuka Function hall in Malakpet on Sunday.

The donation camp was specially organized for those suffering from Thalassemia, which a is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less hemoglobin than normal.

The program was inaugurated by Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing director The Siasat Daily. Speaking to Media, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan asked youngsters to come forward to donate blood.

Speaking on the benefits of blood donation the organizers said, Donating blood is good for the health of donors as well as those who need it. It is important that blood donation takes place in a hospital, a clinic or a blood bank, in the presence of medical experts. Donors should ensure that they are in good health to avoid any health issues post-transfusion to those who use it.

Donating blood can help in treating patients suffering from cancer, bleeding disorders, chronic anemia associated with cancer, sickle cell anemia, and other hereditary blood abnormalities.