Hyderabad: Body of newborn girl found in open drain

Hyderabad: The body of a five-day-old girl was found in an open drain in the morning hours of Monday.

Residents who noticed the baby’s body alerted the Kushaiguda police on noticing it. The infant has not been identified yet.

Anantha Chary, Additional Inspector, Kushaiguda Police Station said: “The dead body of a 5 day old baby girl was found in open water channel (Nala) at Subhodaya colony of Kapra area on Monday. Local residents noticed it and informed the police. We have recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem. A case has been registered. The baby girl is not identified yet.”

Source: ANI