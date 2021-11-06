Hyderabad: Bogus beneficiaries of Shaadi Mubarak scheme to face legal action

Hyderabad: After the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the state government has launched the Shaadi Mubarak scheme to help minority girls at the time of marriage.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to the families of the brides whose annual income is less than 2 lakh. Apart from providing assistance, it discourages child marriage as girls aged above 18 years are only eligible for the scheme.

Although, the scheme has benefitted many girls who were in need of financial help, some of the persons are misusing it.

While scrutinizing the applications received for the schemes, the revenue authorities have found fake SSC and birth certificates.

Similar forgeries are also found in the applications for the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

After finding the forged certificates, the authorities have decided to recheck the applications of the beneficiaries who have already received the amounts.

The Hans India quoted Mandal Revenue Officer K Chandrasekhar saying that fake certificates were found attached to at least 18 applications. Most of the fake certificates carry the name of a school located in the Karwan area, he added.

In Hyderabad, Rajendranagar Mandal has received the highest number of applications for both schemes. In the past seven months, the Mandal has received over 1300 applications.