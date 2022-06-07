Hyderabad: Bonalu festival to begin on June 30

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has informed that the month-long State festival of Ashada Masam Bonalu will be starting from June 30 in Hyderabad.

The Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu will be held on July 17 while Hyderabad Bonalu festival will be celebrated on July 24. Bonalu is celebrated in different parts of the city on every Sunday of Ashada masam. The Bonalu festival will begin at Golkonda on June 30.

On the occasion, A meeting was held headed by Minister Srinivas Yadav at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Centre here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the State government could not celebrate the Bonalu festival on the grand scale in the last two years due to Corona pandemic and it was celebrated a low key affair. This time, the State government has decided to celebrate the festival in a big way and officials have been asked to make arrangements in this regard, Talasani said.

The Minister said that a total of Rs.15 crores have been sanctioned by the government for the celebration of Bonalu festival and the financial assistance would be extended upto 3,000 temples, including private temples across the city for the Bonalu festival, and added that the silk sarees will be presented to 26 Endowment temples during the festival.

Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, GHMC Mayor Vijaya Laxmi, deputy Mayor Srilatha, Government whip Prabhakar Rao, special Chief Secretary to Power department Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary to Home department Ravi Gupta, MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Maganti Gopinath, Muta Gopal and Bethi Subhash Reddy, Police Commissioners CV Anand, Stephen Ravindra and Mahesh Bhagwat and senior officials from various departments were present.