Hyderabad: Botanical Garden gets online ticketing system

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th July 2022 9:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: Botanical Garden gets online ticketing system
Forest minister Indrakaran Reddy launches brochure

Hyderabad: Telangana forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Friday launched the online ticketing system at the Botanical Garden.

Reddy also launched a brochure titled,” Transformation of Botanical Garden into Botanical Paradise.” The park is situated in Kothaguda and is spread over an area of 110.87 Hectares(274.11 Acres). The following are the major developments taken up in this area: Botanical Garden visitors zone, Pala Pitta Cycling Park, Botanical Garden Conservation area,Theme Park.

Also Read
Hyderabad: School introduces teaching robots

The Telangana government is pondering over the development of 50 Theme parks, 7 Eco-Systems & 18 Forest parks in the state

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button