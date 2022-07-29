Hyderabad: Botanical Garden gets online ticketing system

Hyderabad: Telangana forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Friday launched the online ticketing system at the Botanical Garden.

Reddy also launched a brochure titled,” Transformation of Botanical Garden into Botanical Paradise.” The park is situated in Kothaguda and is spread over an area of 110.87 Hectares(274.11 Acres). The following are the major developments taken up in this area: Botanical Garden visitors zone, Pala Pitta Cycling Park, Botanical Garden Conservation area,Theme Park.

The Telangana government is pondering over the development of 50 Theme parks, 7 Eco-Systems & 18 Forest parks in the state