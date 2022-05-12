Hyderabad: Brain dead police officer’s organs donated by family

Hyderabad: In a humane initiative, vital organs of a brain dead police constable from Nalgonda has been donated by his family members to save several other lives. The 32-year old B Vijaykumar had received severe head injuries in a road accident near Nagarjuna Sagar on May 6, after which he was declared brain dead by the doctors on May 10.

On Wednesday, his family decided to go ahead with the noble cause and donated his kidneys, lungs, liver, and heart to Jeevan Daan, an organization which facilitates organ donation.

According to officials of Jeevan Daan, Vijaykumar was survived by his wife and parents who agreed to donate his organs.

Vijaykumar’s organs were harvested and delivered through the green channel to other hospitals between 10:30 am to 10:50 am by doctors at Yashoda Hospital.