Hyderabad: Breast cancer awareness women bike rally on October 31

Hyderabad: In a bid to create awareness about breast cancer among women, Women’s Motorcycle Club will conduct a bike rally in Hyderabad on October 31.

Nivetha Jessica, a 23-year-old, a professional national-level motorcycle racer, is also the founder of the Women’s Motorcycle Club which, is spread across 11 states. After completing similar rallies in Chennai and Coimbatore, the club is all set to begin activities for Hyderabad.

The women on motorcycles will spread cancer awareness through their rally, which will begin at 9 am from Madhapur. It will start from the Otton Technologies premises and will end at KBR Park. There will be a gathering and awareness talk as well by Dr.Chinnababu Sunkavalli of the Grace Cancer Foundation.

Jessica is also the Indian national drag racing champion and has won the national motorcycle racing championship, TVS one-make championship and the CRA Malaysian Cup.

She entered this sport four years ago, resisting her family’s objections, “There are many families who will be discriminatory, saying this sport belongs to men and they have a feeling what if some injuries take place? My aim is to promote motorsports amongst women and what better cause than breast cancer awareness to do it.?” she asked.

“Motor sporting is mostly male-dominated, especially in India. Women are not encouraged in the sport. Women who use motorbikes are also restricted only to commuting,” Jessica says. This rally is only for women, is free of cost for the participants and any bike is allowed for participation.