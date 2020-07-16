Hyderabad: Bride dies on wedding day due to fever

Hyderabad: The 25-year-old bride felt ill 15 days earlier after her wedding date was fixed. Days later, her family visited various hospitals and came to know that the girl was affected with typhoid and enteric fever.

After all the arrangements were done for the pending nuptials, before she tied the knot, she died.

Although some relatives alleged that the girl was affected with COVID-19. However, that has not been confirmed. However, the wedding ceremony was canceled and the girl was buried in the Guntal Baba Dargah graveyard in Vatepally on Thursday after her Zuhr prayers.

The police have began an investigation for the girl’s death regarding whether she was infected with COVID-19 or not.