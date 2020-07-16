Hyderabad: Bride dies on wedding day due to fever

By Mohammed Hussain Published: 16th July 2020 4:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: Bride dies on wedding day due to fever

Hyderabad: The 25-year-old bride felt ill 15 days earlier after her wedding date was fixed. Days later, her family visited various hospitals and came to know that the girl was affected with typhoid and enteric fever. 

After all the arrangements were done for the pending nuptials, before she tied the knot, she died.

Although some relatives alleged that the girl was affected with COVID-19. However, that has not been confirmed. However, the wedding ceremony was canceled and the girl was buried in the Guntal Baba Dargah graveyard in Vatepally on Thursday after her Zuhr prayers. 

The police have began an investigation for the girl’s death regarding whether she was infected with COVID-19 or not.

Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close