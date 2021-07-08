Hyderabad: Bride-to-be dies after concrete portion of shopping complex falls on her

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a bride-to-be died on Tuesday night after a portion of concrete fell on her at a shopping complex in Hyderabad. This incident took place in Shanthi Nagar, Kukatpally.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the woman is identified as Roja (25). On Tuesday at around 8 p.m., she went to the multistoried shopping complex along with her friend Mounika.

They were waiting for a designer on the first floor of the complex when a concrete portion that was attached to the railing of the third floor fell on Roja.

After the incident, she was rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

Locals and the relative of the victim alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the shopping complex owner.

It has been alleged that the owner of the shopping complex paid no heed to the request to repair the cracks that have been developed at many places on the third floor.

Meanwhile, police handed over the dead body of the victim to her family members and started an investigation.

The officials said that the persons who are responsible for the incident will be booked.