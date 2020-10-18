Hyderabad: Bridge beside Puranapul blocked for Traffic

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police have stopped the traffic at the bridge beside Puranapul after it reportedly developed unusual vibrations.

The entrances from both the sides have been barricaded by the police and the traffic has been diverted. According to the sources, on Sunday evening the public have witnessed unusual vibrations on the bridge abutting the Puranapul.

A video grab from a purported video on social media says the bridge beside Puranapul had developed a crack and its shape has changed.

A few police officials have inspected the bridge and decided to close it for the vehicular traffic.

The public are at the apprehension that in wake of heavy gushing of waters from the Himayat Sagar, the bridge might not be able to bear the load of water.

However a team of engineers are expected to inspect the bridge and will take a decision to open it for the public.