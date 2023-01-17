Hyderabad: BRS cannot digest Modi’s Sankranthi gift to public, alleges BJP

Hyderabad: Soon after the launch of Vande Bharat Express here, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Party (BRS) could not digest that this was a Sankranthi gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Telugu-speaking states.

In a statement released by the Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash, he said, “They might have not likened the inclusion of “ Bharat” word in the name of the train. They will be happy if it is renamed after the rulers of Muslims and Nizam like Mukkaram Jah and Mir Osman Ali Khan or Salluddin Owaisi.”

He also said the Centre will also launch modernization works of Secunderabad railway station with a cost of Rs 6,999 crore.

“The BRS leaders have been indulging in leveling baseless charges against the Modi government. KCR government did nothing to improve transport facilities in the state during the last eight years. Not even one single new bus has been purchased,” he said.