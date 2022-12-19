Hyderabad: BRS leader held for harassing 10-yr-old girl

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police have arrested a leader from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed, who belongs to the Goshamahal constituency, for allegedly harassing a minor girl.

According to police, the incident took place the previous day. The victim, a 10-year-old girl, had gone to a medical shop in Feelkhana. Aqeel Ahmed, who was present there, reportedly caught hold of the girl’s hand and misbehaved with her.

Frightened, the little girl escaped from his clutches and informed her parents about the incident. A case was registered at the Begum Bazar police station and Aqeel Ahmed was arrested under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) IPC (Indian Penal Code) as well as booked under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012).

Meanwhile, the party suspended Aqeel Ahmed after his arrest. “In wake of alleged immoral activities of Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed, suo-moto action has been taken and he has been thus suspended from the party,” said a former MLA and Goshamahal in-charge Prem Singh Rathore.