Hyderabad: Builders in race to build high-rise buildings

Hyderabad: In the next four to five years, Hyderabad is set to witness construction of buildings with more than 40 floors. These buildings will be mainly seen in the IT corridor of the city, and builders are also hopeful of bagging the title of bringing the tallest building award to the city .

In the month of February, Bangalore-based construction firm Sumadhura group was in the headlines after it received approval from the municipal authorities to construct a 44-floor high residential venture in the financial district with the project named “Sumadhura Olympus”. The project, which is being marketed as the tallest building in Hyderabad, is expected to be constructed by 2025.

Another Bangalore-based firm Raja Properties is also building a 39+ floor high rise building in Narsingi, and construction is underway. Many of its top floors have been sold out, company officials informed.