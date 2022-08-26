Hyderabad: Burglar arrested by police, over Rs 7L gold seized

Hyderabad: A burglar was caught by the Meerpet police on Thursday at Badangpet X road. Police recovered 150 grams of gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 7,90,000 from the accused.

On August 17, a woman and her daughter approached the Meerpet police station with a complaint that they went to a wedding function in Nagole and returned around midnight. They found that their house was broken into, and all the gold ornaments were missing.

Upon investigation, it was found that the accused, Shaik Ameer (22), was previously arrested multiple times in cases of robbery, automobile theft, and house burglary in Maharashtra and Telangana.

He was jailed for his crimes and was released in May 2022. Ameer then got addicted to alcohol, gutka, and cigarettes with an acquaintance (also a co-accused) named Sheik Awez.

As money ran tight, the duo planned to burgle houses. They executed one such plan in the Rachakonda commiserate, after which Ameer was arrested.

On the day of their burglary, Ameer and Awez came to Hyderabad from Nanded by trains and they stayed in lodges at Nampally. They moved around in colonies during the daytime and selected locked houses. They entered the houses by breaking open main door locks and then steal all the gold and silver ornaments and cash from the house. They then left for their hometown, Nanded, by bus.

Police arrested the accused based on credible information. The co-accused, Awez is still absconding.