Hyderabad: Burglar breaks open butcher’s shop, Rs 25k stolen

Hyderabad: A burglar made good use of a butcher knife and his mobile phone to steal Rs 25,000 from a chicken shop at Jubilee Hills on Friday night.

The shop owner, Srinivas K, locked his store which is located at Karmika Nagar in Jubilee Hills and went to his house in the night. The burglar, clad in a pant-shirt, entered by breaking the side door’s lock of the shop and entered inside.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three year old girl battles for life after father attacks with spoon

It was totally dark inside and the burglar took out his mobile phone from his pocket and lit the torch. With the light, he moved in the shop and found the cash drawer. Breaking the cash drawer was not a big task, the burglar took a butchers’ knife and broke the lock. He opened three drawers and took away Rs. 25,000 from the box.

The entire scene was captured on the closed circuit cameras installed in the shop. The police are now trying to track down the burglar with the help of the footage.