Hyderabad: Burglar held, material worth Rs 43 lakh seized

Hyderabad: Burglar held at Chandrayangutta, material worth Rs 43 lakh seized
Hyderabad: The Meerpet police on Saturday held a burglar involved in several cases and seized material worth Rs 43 lakhs.

The police identified the accused as 23-year-old Syed Sahil, a second-hand car dealer from Shaheen Nagar in Chadrayangutta area. Another accused Syed Mohammed remains at large. The duo have been involved in a number burglary cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

In 2021, the duo were remanded to judicial custody and were released in December. They resumed robberies since January this year, committing as many as eight offences.

The duo used to steal the valuables and mortgage them at gold shops or banks. The police has launched a search for Syed Mohammed.

