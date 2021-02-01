Hyderabad: Businessman beaten to death over family dispute

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old businessman was beaten to death over a family dispute on Friday.

According to the police, the victim identified as Vishwa Sunder Shukla was a dairy businessman from Begum Bazaar.

As reported by Times of India, Shukla’s nephew and his wife lived in Puranapal and the couple had moved to Indore, Madhya Pradesh at the time of lockdown. In December 2020 nephew’s wife went missing following which a case was registered at a local police station in Indore.

Recently, the family found out that the missing woman was living with her family friend Yogesh Atal in BS Makta, Kundan Bagh (near Begumpet) in Hyderabad. On January 29, when the family went to confront her, Shukla was beaten up by the man.

“When Vishwa Sunder Shukla confronted Yogesh, the latter punched him on his right eye. Shukla suffered a severe head injury. After consulting doctors of a local private hospital, family members shifted Shukla to Osmania General Hospital. While undergoing treatment, Shukla succumbed to his injuries and died on Sunday,” Punjaguta inspector M Niranjan Reddy said.

Punjagutta police have registered a murder case and launched an operation to arrest the accused.