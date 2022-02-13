Hyderabad: Businessman booked for sacrificing 101 goats

Hyderabad: A businessman in Hyderabad city has been charged with the sacrifice of 101 goats.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India filed a complaint with the Rein Bazaar police station, claiming that the behaviour was brutal to animals.

The local industrialist, who owns a textile store, organised a programme and slaughtered 101 goats in celebration for AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi surviving unharmed in an attempt to assassinate in Uttar Pradesh.

In recent days, a video clip showing a businessman standing in front of a herd of goats became popular on social media sites. The event was hosted in Bagh-e-Jahara, which is located within the Rein Bazaar police station’s jurisdiction.

The case was filed under the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifice Act 1950 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In a statement, PETA India said that “We commend the Hyderabad police for taking steps to send the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated. Just as human sacrifice is treated as murder, at a time when India is embarking on a space mission, the archaic practice of animal sacrifice must end.”