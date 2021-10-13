Hyderabad: Businessman brutally murdered at Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Hashamabad, Chandrayangutta area of old city on Wednesday evening after a businessman was brutally murdered by his friends. Since the concerned police failed to act in time, a sub-inspector was suspended for dereliction of duties.

According to the sources, the murder is related to the reported dispute over the gold smuggling business. Hamed Bin Al Zubedi (Deceased) a resident of Salala Barkas was running western union money transfer business and was having a dispute with Rayees Jabri since the latter was arrested by the Custom officials in a gold smuggling case at Shamshabad Airport in 2019. At that time his Indian passport was also seized.

After being released from the jail Rayees was regularly in contact with Hamed and demanded money for all the expenses related to the customs case and pressurizing the deceased to get the seized passport.

Hamed Zubedi feigned ignorance about the case and expressed his inability to get back the seized passport from the customs department.

Since then Rayees Jabri, and his brothers Adil Jabri, Sayeed Jabri and Saad Jabri have developed enmity against Hamed Zubedi and as a result on Wednesday afternoon they all went to his house and had an altercation over the case issue.

After Jabri brothers came to his house and threatened him of dire consequences, Hamed Zubedi had lodged a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police and apprised about the threat to his life from Rayees Jabri and his brothers.

But the sub-isnpector S Venkatesh of Chandrayaugutta police station did not acted on the complaint resulting in the murder of Hamed this evening.

The four brothers allegedly targeted Hamed at Hashamabad by attacking him with lethal weapons resulting in the instantaneous death.

The deceased’s brother Zubedi had lodged a complaint with the police upon which a murder case registered against Rayees Jabri and his three brothers Adil Jabri, Sayeed Jabri, Saad Jabri and investigation is underway.

Later the Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar had suspended the sub-inspector S Venkatesh for dereliction of duties.