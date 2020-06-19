Hyderabad: Cab driver arrested for robbing Ola drivers

By SM Bilal Published: June 19, 2020, 11:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s task force have arrested have arrested a cab driver for diverting attention and robbing Ola cab drivers. According the sources Mohammed Abdul Rahman of Warasiguda used to book OLA cab, while travelling in the cab he use request cab driver to make an urgent phone call to his parents saying his phone exhausted.  

After taking the mobile phone from cab driver, he used to make the vehicle and later flee away with the cell phone.

With this modus-operandi of attention diversion he committed five offences in Secundrabad area. 

In a similar incident the accused went to a Jewellery shop Madipadiga Jewellers, General Bazar. Market PS limits and purchased Gold ornaments worth Rs. 1 Lakh and to make the jeweller shop believe the accused paid Rs. 21,000/- to the owner.  He informed that the remaining balance amount will be handed over at the residence if any shop employee accompanies him. After reaching his home and took the gold ornament from the worker and fled away.

The police have arrested and recovered stolen mobiles and gold jewellery from his possession.

