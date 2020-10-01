Hyderabad cab driver produces Quran in calligraphy in 6 months

Hyderabad: At a time when most of us are busy partying and enjoying the holy Quran and its principles for most us hardly important, even after the prevailing COVID-19 situation. for the millennial children, a 15-year-old girl has stunned the world by learning the Quran in less than 6 months.

Utilising the COVID-19-induced lockdown, a cab driver from Hyderabad has managed to produce a copy of the Holy Quran in calligraphy in just about six months.

When world complaint about being locked inside a house for months during the lockdowns, Mohammed Afzal, whose writing experience was limited to slate and chalk, burnt the midnight oil to produce a copy of the holy book in his handwriting.

“I never learnt calligraphy but once I started writing just before the nationwide lockdown started, I became better and better. Now I feel good that I have completed the whole Quran in six-seven months,” Afzal tells ANI.

He adds usually he would not find time to write because of his profession as a cab driver. “But after the lockdown started, I got time to write the Quran.

During the month of Ramadan, I spent about 16 to 18 hours continuously writing the Quran,” he says.

Afzal thanks his father who taught his writing on a slate. “But I had to discontinue my studies. When I used to read the Quran, I always wished that I could write it one day,” Afzal tells ANI, adding his hobby is writing.

A local mufti, Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, said it is good that Afzal utilised the lockdown for a very good cause.

“I was happy when he approached me with the handwritten Quran,” he said.

Source: ANI