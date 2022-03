Hyderabad: A Ford Fiesta car burst into flames on Wednesday near Jeedimetla Police Station in Hyderabad.

Fire mishap in car near Jeedimetla Police station #Hyderabad.



Temperature is soaring. Ensure regular servicing, check essentials regularly to avoid such incidents.



Health and safety comes first. Thankfully no one is hurt. pic.twitter.com/CvuSXxUhGJ — Hakku Initiative & Hakku Channel (@HakkuInitiative) March 23, 2022

According to media reports, the passengers escaped out of the car at the last minute after noticing smoke from the engine in the last minute. Firefighters arrived from the Jeedimetla fire station and have doused the flames. Officials suspect a short circuit as the cause for the fire.