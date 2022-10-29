Hyderabad: Caregiver training program ‘DOBARA’ concludes

Hyderabad: DOBARA, a non-profit organisation for the elderly conducted a six-week caregiver training program at the Udai Omni Hospital.

Participants included people from all walks of life. People from 16 years to 60 years of age participated, ranging from inter and high school students to advocates, chartered accountants and businesspeople.

While many attended the programme to develop important life skills to help the vulnerable and needy, there were few who wanted to make this their profession.

Dr Ved Prakash, Chairman and Chief of Orthopaedics at Udai Omni Hospital was the guest of honour. He handed over the certificates to the graduates of the program. Director of Udai Omni Ritu Shukla was also present.

The goal of DOBARA is to facilitate senior well-being. It aims to strengthen senior citizens as assets to society and help them live their life with purpose, dignity, and freedom of choice while boosting their self-esteem and confidence.

The elderly can spend a few hours amongst greenery and safe surroundings at HAMARA DOBARA located at Sheikhpet. Trained professionals keep seniors engaged in activities such as arts, group discussions, yoga, Zumba, taichi or simply sit and sip chai and chat!