Hyderabad: A sensational road accident took place under the Gachibowli police station.

Though incident came to light lately but the CCTV footage which has gone viral is sending shivers down spine.

Two cars collision occured @cyberabadpolice both women drivers had miraculous escape pic.twitter.com/tt7daBTjNI — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) May 23, 2021

A Mahindra car collided head-on with a Fortuner vehicle at Gaulidoddi. A woman in a Mahindra car along with a woman travelling in Fortune were injured.

Cyberabad Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the woman’s complaint.

However no one had fatal injuries.