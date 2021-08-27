Activist Teenmaar Mallanna arrested in alleged extortion case

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police have arrested Chintapandu Naveen aka Teen Maar Mallanna in connection with a alleged extortion case.

According to sources,Sannidhanam lakshmikant Sharma a resident of Madhuranagar, Chilkalguda is an astrologer had lodged a complaint with the Chilkalguda police alleging that Since few months unknown persons are creating problem to him by sending fake devotees and later spreading false news about him in electronic media and other social media networks.

On August 19, the astrologer reportedly received a whats app call from a person who is identified as Teenmar Mallana and he allegedly threatened him by demanding 30,00,000 and if not paid, he will publish false news in electronic media and also in YouTube and other sites only to defame him.

Astrologer Sannidhanam lakshmikant Sharma who filed extortion case against Teen Maar Mallanna and a copy of FIR registered by Chilkalguda police

The Chilkalguda police have registered a case under IPC section 387 (committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death) and 504 (provocation) and on Friday night he was arrested.

Early on Friday morning the Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against Mallannafor allegedly making objectionable comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The case was registered by the police following a complaint lodged by Ravi Teja, a businessman who is a resident of Sri Krishnanagar.

The complainant alleged that he was shocked when Teenmar Mallanna challenged CM KCR on QNews to ‘come to me if you dare’. It is alleged that the remarks were aimed at hurting the sentiments of the general public.

On receiving the complaint the police have registered a case under IPC sections 504 and 506.

Early this month the sleuths of Hyderabad Cyber crimes too have registered a case against Mallanna after a former female employee of QNews lodged a complaint against him.