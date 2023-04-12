Hyderabad: Cases on slaughterhouses for forgery, evading royalties

As per reports, the Central Crime Station (CCS) registered a case on the companies under sections 420, 468 and 471 of IPC.

12th April 2023
( Representative image )

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) filed a case against a group of companies operating slaughterhouses in Amberpet and New Bhoiguda, for the evasion of royalties.

A few GHMC officials have said that the companies were awarded contracts to operate and manage modern slaughterhouses in 2012 and evaded the royalty payments of Rs 270 crores.

As per reports, the Central Crime Station (CCS) registered a case on the companies under sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The companies have also reportedly forged signatures of GHMC’s veterinary wing officials on post-mortem certificates that are used to determine whether the meat is safe to be consumed by humans.

It is mandatory for hotels, restaurants, function halls and meat stalls in the GHMC limits to procure meat stamped from the GHMC slaughterhouses.

The companies were successfully running the slaughterhouses having allegedly dodged the royalty payments to GHMC citing several illogical reasons.

