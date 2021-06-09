Hyderabad: Caught in drunken condition, police constable suspended

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 10th June 2021 12:09 am IST
A police constable working with Hyderabad police was caught in a drunken condition in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A police constable working with the city police was placed under suspension by Commissioner Police Hyderabad after he was found in a drunken state while performing duty.

On June June 8, K Venkatesh, a police constable attached with the Bahadurpura police station was caught in condition by the Rajendranagar traffic police during the drunk and drive drive. A case was registered by the police.

After the constable was found in a drunken state, the police commissioner Hyderabad had issued the suspension orders.

