Hyderabad: Caught in drunken condition, police constable suspended

Hyderabad: A police constable working with the city police was placed under suspension by Commissioner Police Hyderabad after he was found in a drunken state while performing duty.

On June June 8, K Venkatesh, a police constable attached with the Bahadurpura police station was caught in condition by the Rajendranagar traffic police during the drunk and drive drive. A case was registered by the police.

After the constable was found in a drunken state, the police commissioner Hyderabad had issued the suspension orders.