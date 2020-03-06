Hyderabad: CCI condemns Delhi riots

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Concerned Citizens of India (CCI) organized a press conference to condemn the Delhi riots which took the lives of over 50 persons and left many injured. The conference was addressed by Prof.P.L.Vishweshwar Rao, Retd.Principal, OU, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor, Siasat Urdu Daily, Dr. Mazher Hussain, Executive Director (C.O.V.A), Rapolu Sudarshan, Renowned writer and Abdul Wahed, noted Urdu Writer.

They said that the country is passing through a difficult situation. The democratic secular structure of the country, which is the product of our freedom movement, is being trampled upon. Whatever national unity was once achieved during the Freedom Struggle is now being destroyed by fomenting all divisive tendencies among the people of our country. Whatever democratic institutions remained in the country are being made to work according to the wishes of ruling dispensation.

Delhi riots

Slamming Delhi violence, CCI said that a heinous engineered communal attack took place in the national capital which saw widespread arson of houses, shops and vehicles leaving around 50 dead and more than 200 grievously injured as of now. Who are responsible for this carnage is not difficult to understand. BJP Government with heinous objective has designed NPR-NRC and CAA to communally divide the country, but people at large irrespective of religious-linguistic and ethnic differences have rejected these anti-people schemes. Spontaneous outbursts of movements erupted which were brutally attacked by police and private goons deployed by the rulers, killing and injuring many.

Talking about incidents at universities in Delhi, CCI said that none of the persons who attacked Jamia Millia University, JNU students and killed many people in different areas of UP are till now traced, let alone punished. Regardless of the barbaric oppression unleashed on the protesting people, movements continued throughout the country.

Shaheen Bagh

Unprecedented historic movement mostly of the women started at Shaheen Bagh without a call by any Party or by any eminent leader. Despite many threats and provocations it remains peaceful and undaunted enjoying the support of the people. Country saw thousands of Shahinbagh like movements coming up in almost all corners of the country. Being shaken by the surging waves of movement, the ruling party at the centre unleashed all out venomous campaign against the historic and democratic movement. One of the BJP leaders openly threatened the protesters in the presence of top cops in Delhi. Finally most brutal communal attack is launched with the support of the police administration, which comes under the Central Home-minister. It is shameful to see that the Delhi high court judge who is dealing the case is transferred with immediate effect to dilute the process of enquiry. It is a shame for our rulers. We appeal to the secular democratic people of the country to ponder over where the rulers of this country are leading us to?

Terming Delhi riots as a State-sponsored communal attack, CCI demanded that the perpetrators of this heinous crime should be immediately arrested and punished. It also appealed to the common people not to fall prey to the cruel divisive plots to communally polarise the country.

It also appealed to the people to come forward to maintain secular democratic traditions and sense of brotherhood among different communities of the country.